Ministry of Public Security executes urgent search warrant at HCMC Eye Hospital

The examinees include director of HCMC Eye Hospital Nguyen Minh Khai, together with his deputy and accountant.

They are being investigated for violating regulations on the operation management and organization, financial mistakes, bidding violations causing losses and wastefulness, according to the investigation police agency.

Nguyen Duc Khai, former vice director of Nguyen Trai Hospital, was assigned as director of HCMC Eye Hospital in 2017. He has been alleged to select winning bidders who are his acquaintances and has not got career professionalism at work.





By Van Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh