More foreigners enter HCMC to cheat residents

The colonel made the statement at a meeting organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the city Police Division to review five-year task in ensuring public security in the city for tourism quality improvement.



According to Colonel Tien, though the year 2020 has seen a decline of foreign visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic, 200 foreigners have violated the law. These foreigners are mostly from China, and those are from African countries, Bangladesh, and Pakistan…

These criminals reside without permission in the city to seek a job .

Noticeably, in 2019, police officers in HCMC handled 315 Chinese criminals, 133 people hailing from African nations; 93 from South Korea and 140 others with different nationals.

These criminals are involved in the illegal bets, online stock floor, games in internet or internet and phone scams to swindle money.

However, police officers have bumped into difficulties as many of criminals have not had personal papers; some intentionally hid their papers to stay Vietnam while others have no money to return to their country,

Director of the Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that in five years, the tourism sector have achieved greatly but travelers feel unsecure with existing social disorders. In the next time, the tourism sector will apply IT in promoting and attracting holidaymakers to the city; additionally, the Department will work closely with police officers to monitor those who disguise as tourists with the aim to enter Vietnam and commit crimes.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan