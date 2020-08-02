Major General Nguyen Hoai Phuong revealed that border guards have kept the amount of methamphetamine and heroin while expanding investigations of the drug trafficking.



The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes July 30 teamed up with the military, customs forces and relevant agencies to raid an apartment Camllia Garden in Binh Chanh District arresting Le Ho Vu and Nguyen Chi Thien and seizing 63 bags of stone synthetic drugs weighing 63 kilograms.

Elsewhere, a group of forces arrived at apartment 602 of condo Mizuki Flora and apartment 502 of condo Mizuki Park in Binh Chanh District to arrest Tran Thanh Nha Uyen and Le Thanh Luan.

Investigators continued the probe to nab three more criminals seizing 55 kilograms of synthetic drugs and 19 packs of heroin.

Hence, from July 19 to 31, investigators have apprehended 22 criminals in the ring and kept 158 kilograms of methamphetamine and synthetic drug tablets, 19 packs of heroin and some items relating to the case.

Earlier, Sai Gon Giai Phong has released the police July 19 arrested 12 criminals including 2 Korean men and two Chinese nationals while cracking down on a transnational drug trafficking ring in HCMC. Police seized 40 kilograms of methamphetamine, 27 synthetic drug tablets and 7 small packs of stone drugs.

Under the Vietnamese Penal Code, those who are indicted for producing or selling 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics are given the death sentence. Capital punishment is also applied to those who are convicted of smuggling more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan