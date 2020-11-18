More than 20 tons of drugs found over nearly past three years

From 2017 to June 2020, anti-drug forces across the country discovered 81,419 drug-related cases and seized 124,167 crimes together with 20.4 tons of different drug types, 4.2 million tablets of synthetic drugs and more than 13 tons of precursor chemicals for illegal production of synthetic drugs.

In addition, the functional forces also found and destroyed 159,293 square meters of poppy field and 13,098 square meters of marijuana plants.



The People's Procuracy at all levels handled and performed prosecution rights and investigation of 68,422 cases with 83,289 drug-related arrestees. The people's courts at all levels also handled 70,585 cases with 90,149 drug related accused for the first instance trial.



Around 1,876 out of 81.756 accused were convicted for life and death sentence related to drug violation.



The information was released at a seminar about reviewing prevention and fight program against drug until 2020 and implementing anti-drug prevention and fight programs in the period of 2021-2025.



The Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes under the Ministry of Public Security in coordination with the Nghe An Provincial Police held the workshop yesterday.



