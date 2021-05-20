Nearly 200 Chinese work in wind power plants without work permit

78 Chinese people are working at wind power plants in Krong Buk District without work permit.



Accordingly, all the 78 Chinese people are currently working in wind power plants in Krong Buk District through the guarantee of 18 businesses, of which some enterprises are operating in the power industry.

Head of the Labor, Employment and Vocational Education Division under the Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs of Dak Lak Ms. Tran Thi Minh Ly worked with representatives of Krong Buk Wind Power Plant 1 and 2, Cu Ne Wind Power Plant 1 and 2 to make clear the case.Ms. Ly affirmed that the division had checked and detected 78 Chinese people at wind power plants in Krong Buk District. Nine out of 78 ones had entered Vietnam in April and been quarantined as regulated. All the Chinese employees have not been granted a work permit in Vietnam.At the meeting, the contractors admitted to not strictly abiding by the labor law of Vietnam.Earlier, the functional forces of Dak Nong Province had checked and detected 101 Chinese workers without work permit in wind power plants in Dak Song District. Currently, the authorities are handling the violation.

By Dong Nguyen – Translated by Huyen Huong