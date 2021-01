Currently, the functional forces are investigating and handling the violation case according to regulations.





After the process of gathering information collection, the units discovered suspected drugs packaged and hidden inside nutrition supplement cans together with a number of candy shipment and personal belongings that were transported from Toronto, Canada and transited from the Republic of Korea to Vietnam on the flight number KE685 in order to deliver for recipients in District 7, HCMC.

By Dan Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong