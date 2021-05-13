Nha Trang property violation brought to court

The project is located at 28E Tran Phu Street, Nha Trang City.

To start the project, Khanh Hoa Province’s People’s Committee in February 2013 requested production facilities on the land to move out. A document assigning the project to Nha Trang Golden Top Co., Ltd. was issued just three months later, and an investment certificate ten months afterwards.

According to initial records, the project includes luxurious hotel and apartment complexes with a capital of VND1,250 billion (about US$54 million) covering over 20,100 square meters.

The Khanh Hoa Province’s People’s Committee on February 16, 2016 issued a signed decision to allocate land to Nha Trang Golden Top Co., Ltd. over an area of more than 25,570 square meters. In which, the hotel complex is 25-storey high with two 30-storey luxurious tourist complexes with 608 rooms.

The People’s Committee violated guidelines by not holding auctions for such a large-scale project and approved a much lower price range for land use levy and rent for Nha Trang Golden Top Co., Ltd.

By Van Ngoc - Translated by Tan Nghia