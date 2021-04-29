Nha Trang restaurant fined VND13.25 million for administrative violations

The restaurant owner said that sweet snails in his restaurant have diverse types, leading a higher price.

The penalty was imposed on the restaurant that has not provided food safety certificate and its price list is not clear and obvious to a consumer, causing customer confusion.



On April 23, customer Le Anh Van, a tourist from Hanoi who owns the Facebook account Van Le made a complaint of the overpricing of sweet snail which was at VND1.8 million per kilo ($78.4) at the Thap Ba 86 restaurant located at the No.29 on Pham Van Dong Street in Nha Trang City.

The interdisciplinary inspection team of Nha Trang City conducted an inspection at the restaurant on the morning of April 26. Afterwards, the local functional unit ordered the restaurant to close temporarily for violating food safety and rules for requesting medical certifications from employees.

Thap Ba 86 restaurant

