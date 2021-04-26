Nha Trang restaurant overcharging tourist ordered to temporarily close

A tourist is left shocked when the restaurant charged him VND1.8 million ($78.4) for one kilo of sweet snail. (Photo: SGGP)

The decision was issued after the team conducted an inspection at the restaurant on the morning of April 26.



Accordingly, the restaurant has not provided food safety certificate, certificates for a medical condition from their employees and other essential documents.

On April 23, customer Le Anh Van, a tourist from Hanoi who owns the Facebook account Van Le made a complaint of the overpricing of sweet snail which was at VND1.8 million per kilo ($78.4) at the Thap Ba 86 restaurant located at the No.29 on Pham Van Dong Street in Nha Trang City.

Acting Chairman of Nha Trang City People’s Committee Nguyen Sy Khanh said that the restaurant will be faced with a severe fine in case of violation after the municipal authorities receive and consider the report from the interdisciplinary inspection team.



The interdisciplinary inspection team gives an inspection of the restaurant. The restaurant owner said that sweet snails in his restaurant have diverse types, leading a higher price.



By Van Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh