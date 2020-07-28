  1. Law

Nine Chinese illegally entering Nha Trang City detected

SGGP
Police officers in the South Central province of Khanh Hoa yesterday detected and arrested nine Chinese who illegally entered Nha Trang City and took and took samples of for Covid-19 testing.

Rental home of nine Chinese illegal entry into Nha Trang City

Rental home of nine Chinese illegal entry into Nha Trang City

A group of nine Chinese nationals included six men and three women who had illegally entered Nha Trang City from the beginning of the year until now. 

After entering the city, they stayed at a rental home in Le Van Huu Street, Phuoc Dong Commune.

Currently, police officers temporarily arrested them at the accommodation to investigate the process of illegal entry.

By Van Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more