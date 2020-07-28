Nine Chinese illegally entering Nha Trang City detected

A group of nine Chinese nationals included six men and three women who had illegally entered Nha Trang City from the beginning of the year until now.
After entering the city, they stayed at a rental home in Le Van Huu Street, Phuoc Dong Commune.
Currently, police officers temporarily arrested them at the accommodation to investigate the process of illegal entry.
