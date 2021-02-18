Numbers of explosion, traffic accident in HCMC decrease during Tet holiday

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security reported 44 cases of criminal offense, a reduction of nine cases or 16.98 percent over the Tet holiday of 2020; 29 cases of quick investigation with 27 arrested individuals; 28 cases of gambling with 35 subjects being handled and 2,680 cases of traffic violation.



The agency also made documents to handle seven cases of illegally buying and holding firecrackers and 68 cases of illegally burning firecrackers with 74 involved people.



During the seven-day Tet holiday, there were 19 cases of traffic accident in the city causing five dead and 21 injured people, a decrease of ten cases or 34.48 percent over the same period last year.

By Ai Chan, Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong