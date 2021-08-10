One family in illegal tiger raising case has policeman relative

As stated in relative news, the Environmental Police Division under the Nghe An Province Department of Public Security cooperated with functional agencies to check the houses of Nguyen Van Hien (sited in Nam Vuc Hamlet of Do Thanh Commune in Yen Thanh District) and Nguyen Thi Dinh (in Phu Xuan Hamlet also of Do Thanh Commune). They discovered 17 Indochinese tigers, weighing 200-260 kilos each.

After initial investigation, it is found out that the husband of Nguyen Thi Dinh is a part-time police officer in charge of Phu Xuan Hamlet.

Chairman Tuyen stated that when the formal result of the investigation is announce, this officer and other related individuals will receive severe punishment.

The case is still under investigation. The eight dead tigers have been frozen for further examination to identify the cause of death. The alive ones are cared and nurtured at two ecotourism sites in Dien Chau District of Nghe An Province, having stable health status.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Anh Quan