One subject in illegal tiger raising case arrested, prosecuted

Accordingly, 39-year-old Nguyen Van Hien, living in Nam Vuc Hamlet of Do Thanh Commune in Yen Thanh District is arrested for 4 months and prosecuted due to his violation of the regulations to protect endangered, precious and rare species.

Before this, the police have discovered 14 Indochinese tigers captured and raised illegally in Hien’s house. This case is under the responsibility of Nghe An Province Department of Public Security.

A similar case of discovering 3 Indochinese tigers in the house of Nguyen Thi Dinh (in Phu Xuan Hamlet of Do Thanh Commune) is under the responsibility of Yen Thanh District Station of Public Security. necessary documents are being prepared for the prosecution.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Anh Quan