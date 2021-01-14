Over 31 kilograms of drug inside imported packages detected in HCMC

After the checking process, the functional forces said that the packages were imported to Vietnam from Germany, France, the United States, Hong Kong (China) and China.



More than 31 kilograms of drugs had been sophisticatedly hidden in bed sheets, between two layers of cartons containing clothes, candy packages and powdered milk cartons.



This was the first time that the HCMC Express Customs Branch has found the large number of drugs via the new routes.

The Drug Crime Control and Prevention Team under HCMC Police Department and HCMC Express Customs Branch have also successfully examined and seized five shipments containing 9,863 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) imported from Germany via express delivery.

Earlier, at the end of November 2020, the functional forces detected and seized over 20 kilograms of drugs of all kinds. The investigations are being widening.



Drugs are sophisticatedly hidden in powdered milk bottles

By Dan Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong