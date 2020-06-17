  1. Law

Over 9-kilogram drugs detected in candy packages

The Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department and functional forces yesterday detected and seized four suspicious packages of drug with more than 9 kilograms of synthetic drug under ecstasy-type tablets sophisticatedly inside candy packages and fabric hanger bags. 

The number of evidences is estimated at over VND20 billion (US$860 million).

The drug packages were sent from Europe to Ho Chi Minh City.

Investigation reports showed that the Anti-Drug Enforcement Team, the HCMC Express Customs Branch and the relevant units had detected a number of suspicious foreigners in importing non-commercial gifts containing drug from Europe to the post office and courier center.

The HCMC Customs Department and Public Security Department are investigating the violation case.

These are seized evidences:

By Dan Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

