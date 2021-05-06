  1. Law

People posting, sharing fake Covid-19 news face fine up to VND30 million

The Department of Information and Communications of Da Nang City yesterday issued the Official Letter No. 1088 on the use of social networks according to the law, requesting organizations and individuals in the city not to post or share any information from unofficial sources and personal information about Covid-19 patients on social networks.
Recently, some organizations and individuals have posted and shared fake news and untruthful information on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Da Nang City on social networks. Notably the have been posting, sharing and disseminating information about the Covid-19 patients, violating Article 8 of the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment about rights to respect for privacy and regulations on posting or sharing false information. 

Violation cases will face a fine of up to VND30 million (US$1,300) according to Article 101, 102 of Decree No. 15/2020/ND-CP dated February 03, 2020 on penalties for administrative violations of regulations on postal services, telecommunications, radio frequencies, information technology and electronic transactions.

