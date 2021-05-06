People posting, sharing fake Covid-19 news face fine up to VND30 million

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Violation cases will face a fine of up to VND30 million (US$1,300) according to Article 101, 102 of Decree No. 15/2020/ND-CP dated February 03, 2020 on penalties for administrative violations of regulations on postal services, telecommunications, radio frequencies, information technology and electronic transactions.

Recently, some organizations and individuals have posted and shared fake news and untruthful information on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Da Nang City on social networks. Notably the have been posting, sharing and disseminating information about the Covid-19 patients, violating Article 8 of the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment about rights to respect for privacy and regulations on posting or sharing false information.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong