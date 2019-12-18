People’s Council Chairman in Phan Thiet prosecuted for land mismanagement

Additionally, investigation police also detained and prosecuted Le Ho Khai and Nguyen Tri, who are employees of the Phan Thiet Bureau of Natural Resources and Environment. Diep and Tri are required not to leave their place of residence, while Khai has been taken into custody.



According to the inspection committee under the Binh Thuan Party Committee, while Diep was the Deputy Party Chief and the Chairman of People’s Committee from 2016 to 2018, he signed 32 decisions and approved many plans on the use of land plots in communes Thien Nghiep, Phong Nam and Tien Loi

Specifically, let his deputies sign another 100 decisions, which allowed the transfer of agricultural land into land for housing. This went against the overall development plan of the Binh Thuan administration.

Worse, he was irresponsible for land management when he was the chairman of the Phan Thiet People’s Committee; as a result, many residential quarters have been built without planning in the three above-mentioned communes.

