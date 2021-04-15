  1. Law

Petrolimex Long An leader arrested in fake gasoline ring case

The Investigation Police Department of Dong Nai Province in coordination with the Social Order-Related Crime Investigating Police Department, some relevant agencies under the Ministry of Public Security and police forces of Long An Province performed an arrest warrant to a leader of Petrolimex Long An as well as searched the headquarters of Long An Petroleum Company for smuggling investigation this morning.
This morning, the functional forces raided the headquarters of Long An Petroleum Company under the Vietnam National Petroleum Group at 10 Tra Quy Binh Street, Ward 2, Tan An City, Long An Province to serve the special criminal investigation 920G.

The Petrolimex Long An leader was arrested for inter-provincial fake gasoline manufacturing and trading ring led by 63-year-old Phan Thanh Huu, who is living in Ho Chi Minh City.

Currently, the Dong Nai Provincial Police is responsible for the special criminal investigation 920G.

By Tien Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong ​

