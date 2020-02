The Market Management Board in the Central Province of Thua Thien – Hue and related agencies yesterday decided to pay a visit to the pharmaceutical company after receiving complaints of face mask price raise.



At the company, a box of face mask was listed VND160,000 ( 50 face masks per box); however, through checking, the price of the face mask box is much lower than the price.

Accordingly, the management board and related agencies decided to throw a book at the company.





By Van Thang - Translated by Dan Thuy