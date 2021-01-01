Police arrest ring leader for illegal immigrants with patient 1,440

Specifically, police officers have detained 39 year-old Phan Thanh Hung in An Phu District in An Giang Province who is the leader of the ring to take people from foreign countries into Vietnam through trails in borderline without permission. Police also detected Hung had brought many illegal immigrants into Vietnam before.



Initially, Hung confessed his felonious acts adding illegal immigrants had to give him money.

Deputy Chief of An Giang Province Police Division Colonel Lam Thanh Sol said that right after knowing that police will take legal proceedings against the ring leader of the case relating to the patient 1,440 who is tested positive for the SARS- CoV virus, Hung has fled away from An Giang Province.

Therefore, police officers in An Giang had to work with their peers in Binh Duong Province to arrest him and then isolate him for testing. When he finishes isolation time, police investigators will start legal proceeding against him according to the law.

Police officers have verified four people in the ring led by Hung. Police investigators will arrest the remaining people in the ring.

By Ngoc Dan - Translated by Anh Quan