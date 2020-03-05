



In the evening of March 3, while patrolling in the path area to the border of Vinh Xuong, customs officers discovered and seized 320 boxes of medical face masks inside bags of goods gathered close to the border area with watchman.The watchman quickly fled and left the packages as soon as detecting the inspectors.On the same day, Ha Tien Border Gate Customs Department in Kien Giang Province requested inspection for Cambodian while the man was going to return to his country, carrying goods showing signs of violation.Through inspection process, the Ha Tien Border Gate Customs Department detected the foreign tracker who intentionally hidden 192 boxes of medical face masks including 9,600 pieces without declaration.

By Phan Thanh – Translated by Huyen Huong