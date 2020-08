The campaign to crack down on criminals lasts to September 14. When it comes to this matter, the city People Committee ordered state competent forces and people’s committees in districts to improve governmental management.

These organs should take heed of cooperation with other relevant agencies to thoroughly handle cases relating to security order especially complaints, disputes, strike, slowdown.

Police also awarded residents and teams that have greatly contributed to criminal crackdown.





By Mai Hoa - Translated by Dan Thuy