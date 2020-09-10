Police in HCMC seize nearly 47 kg of drug while busting drug smuggling ring

Officers of the Division of Drug Investigation in HCMC in collaboration with their peers from the Ministry of Public Security said that they had broken up a ring that smuggled drugs from Cambodia into Vietnam and seized nearly 30 kilogram of methamphetamine - an illicit drug known locally as ice; 9.2kg of ketamine; 20,000 ecstasy tablets and 5.27kg of heroin.



The drugs were found hidden in fruit boxes in a bid to avoid police detection.

In middle of July, 2020, police investigators had discovered a close drug ring. They have carried out thorough probe into it detecting people involving in the ring who have been trafficking various kinds of drugs from Cambodia into Vietnam.

Police raided a house in Go Vap District and arrested Bui Thi Kieu Loan, born in 1985; Nguyen Hoang Tu, born in 1984 and Pham Dinh Nhan, born in 1977 on September 2.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Uyen Phuong