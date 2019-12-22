As the news published by Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper, police in districts 2 and 7 are investigating and identifying the murder of the robbery and murder in district 7.



Initially, according to police’s report, 49 year old S.Korean woman Jung Young Sook died in the robbery and her husband Yoon Sang Yong and her 16 year old daughter were seriously wounded.

Police said the suspect was South Korean man. He broke into the victims’ house in Hung Phuoc 1 in District 7 killing the woman and stabbing the husband and the daughter.

He fled away the house after taking cell phones and money. He drove the victims’ car which he burned later in District 2.

Police said the murder and the victim had conflict before.



Presently, police investigators are hunting the suspect.









By CHI THACH - Translated by UYEN PHUONG