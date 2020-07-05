Police proposed to investigate leaked physics test in Quang Ngai

The Department was informed of the leaked test from the school management board who said that the school organized second-semester test on June 30. Many students finished the test in 15 minutes after the test paper was distributed to them. Realizing abnormalities in the examination, examiners reported to the school managers.

Suspecting that the test was leaked, the school managers convened a meeting to clarify the matter. Many teachers provided photos of an exam paper which was being shown online ahead of the examination day.

The school has organized physics retest for 370 students. Additionally, because the school suspected other subjects have been leaked online, spare tests have been used instead.





By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Anh Quan