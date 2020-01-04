Police prosecute jealous girl in milk tea murder

According to the initial investigation, police in Thai Binh City were informed of the unusual death of a 30-year-old nurse at Thai Binh Lung Disease Hospital last month.

As police doubted her death, they exhumed and carried out a post-mortem on the body of the nurse to verify the cause of her death. Eventually, they found cyanide in the nurse’s body.



Expanding the probe, police detained Lai Thi Kieu Trang who confessed the love with the husband of her cousin since January, 2019 but the man wanted to stop their love affair in October. As a result, Trang bought the toxic substance in internet for suicide but she changed her mind later; she decided to poison her cousin with the toxic substance.

Knowing that the cousin often drinks milk tea, Trang bought six glasses of milk tea and injected the toxic into glasses then sending them to the cousin’s room in Thai Binh Lung Disease Hospital under the name of a patient’s relative.

The victim who was a colleague with the cousin at the Thai Binh Lung Disease Hospital, drank a cup of the poisoned bubble tea and collapsed to her death.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Uyen Phuong