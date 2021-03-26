Police search 16 petroleum stations in HCMC, Binh Phuoc

The police has shut down the petrol station No.1 on Nguyen Kiem Street in Go Vap District’s Ward 3 in HCMC for searching. (Photo: SGGP)

The investigations of the production and sale of counterfeit petroleum have been carried out at 16 petro stations which belonged to three businesses, including Thanh Binh Petroleum Co.,Ltd located at the No.679 Nguyen Kiem Street in Phu Nhuan District’s Ward 3; Tai Loc Petrol Services Trading Co.,Ltd placed at the No.29/4 Ha Huy Giap Street in District 12’s Thanh Xuan Ward; and Quoc Khanh Production and Trade One Member Co., Ltd. located at the Hamlet 2 in Doan Ket Commune in Binh Phuoc Province’s Bu Dang District.



The police have detected a fake gasoline production ring led by Phan Thanh Huu, collected and sealed off many documents related to the fake petrol ring and taken samples for testing.



Phuc Loc Tho petrol station in Binh Phuoc Province

On the same day, the Ministry of Public Security and Police Department of Dong Nai Province shut down the Phuc Loc Tho petrol station on National Road 14 in Hamlet 2 in Doan Ket Commune in Binh Phuoc Province’s Bu Dang District to expand their investigation into a ring making and trading 200 liters of counterfeit fuel.

Police officers collected fuel samples and worked with employees of the petroleum store.

Phuc Loc Tho is one of the biggest petro stations in Binh Phuoc Province and a popular rest stop for long-distance coaches on HCMC- Central Highlands route.

The police arrive at the Phuc Loc Tho rest stop and closed the fuel service station

By Tien Minh, Hoang Bac – Translated by Kim Khanh