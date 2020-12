By 7PM yesterday, the police were still checking and clarifying the origin of the above pharmaceuticals and functional foods at two Son Minh drugstores at 135-137, 160 Phan Dinh Phung Street and Sy Man drugstore at 136 Vo Thi Sau Street in Bien Hoa city.



During the inspection process, the drugstore owners cannot present relevant invoices and origin documents.









By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong