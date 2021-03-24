Police to carry out investigation for illicit insurance reimbursement

As Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper released, a man in the city who registered to have medical examination in Trieu An Hospital as his first choice has visited different hospitals citywide 80 times from January 1 to March 8. The agency has reimbursed him VND60 million (US$2,602) as medical expenses.

As a result, the agency decided to transfer papers of the case to police for investigation to make it clear in order to deter people from violating the law on medical insurance.

However, Director Men admitted that there has been no legal document to restrict people from visiting hospitals for examination many times. In reality, not everyone who visit infirmaries for many times want to expropriate insurance reimbursement. Patients with chronic diseases may visit a hospital may times a year following physicians’ appointment.

Nevertheless, the agency’s information assessment system has discovered some patients with dubiously increased visits to hospital. Through inspecting and checking, the agency discovered patients have been profiting from the insurance fund. These profiteers must receive punishment as per the present regulation to protect health insurance buyers’ right and show strictness of the law.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Dan Thuy