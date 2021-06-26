Police to investigate passenger bus spreading Covid-19 in Hai Phong

Accordingly, the passenger coach with plate number BKS 15B-036.84 carrying Covid-infected passengers departed from Thu Duc, HCMC and passed through several checkpoints on National Highway 10 in Vinh Bao District, Hai Phong City.

The Hai Phong City People’s Committee requested Hai Phong City Police to investigate and verify the parties responsible while strengthening supervision along existing entry points to Hai Phong and closely inspecting vehicles and individuals from Covid-hit areas.

Hai Phong City has set up checkpoints at entries to the city Hai Phong City People’s Committee also requires passenger cars and vehicle owners to present travel schedules and passenger lists as well as perform health declarations and self-isolation according to regulations. Previously, Hai Phong City People’s Committee established checkpoints to Hai Phong city to monitor entries by individuals from epidemic areas and ordered to cease fixed passenger transport routes from Hai Phong to HCMC and vice versa. However, the Nghin Bridge checkpoint on June 17, 19 and 21 allowed the passenger coach with plate number BKS 15B-036.84 to transport passengers from HCMC to Hai Phong City, leading to Covid-19 cases in Vinh Bao district. Notably, both the driver and attendant were tested positive to Covid-19. There have also been new cases in Thai Binh and Quang Ninh provinces related to the passenger coach.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Tan Nghia