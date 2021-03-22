  1. Law

Police to prosecute organizers of shelter for illegal migrants

Three people are to be prosecuted for providing hideout to the 35 illegal Chinese border jumpers detained on March 06, the Investigation Agency under Ho Chi Minh City Police said on Monday.
Specifically, the city’s special forces on March 06 detained 35 illicit Chinese immigrants at the Symphony Hotel in District 1, HCMC, and promptly sent them into quarantine following regulations.
The hotel site put under lockdown for testing and disinfection
The accused admitted to have been paid to shelter the Chinese nationals and to subsequently bring them to Cambodia. Their names are Tran Anh Tai, Dong Duy Tri, and owner of the hotel Trinh Minh Hoang.
HCMC Police today March 22, 2021 issued orders for the prosecution and detention of the three masterminds behind the incident, which had been approved by the HCMC People’s Procuracy.

