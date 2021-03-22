Police to prosecute organizers of shelter for illegal migrants

Specifically, the city’s special forces on March 06 detained 35 illicit Chinese immigrants at the Symphony Hotel in District 1, HCMC, and promptly sent them into quarantine following regulations.

The hotel site put under lockdown for testing and disinfection The accused admitted to have been paid to shelter the Chinese nationals and to subsequently bring them to Cambodia. Their names are Tran Anh Tai, Dong Duy Tri, and owner of the hotel Trinh Minh Hoang.



HCMC Police today March 22, 2021 issued orders for the prosecution and detention of the three masterminds behind the incident, which had been approved by the HCMC People’s Procuracy.

Chi Thach - Translated by Thao Nhien