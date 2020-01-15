Three of fish sauce facilities including Dieu Huong in the Mekong Delta Province of An Giang and hoa Hiep and Tan Phat in Vinh Long Province were fined a total of VND776 million (US$33,700) for using banned chemicals compound that would only normally be used in soap and detergent to produce fish sauce in their production of the condiment.



Moreover, in addition to using prohibited chemicals in producing fish sauce, these companies also failed to use nets to protect their products from being attacked by insects and animals, as Mr. Tien said

Presently, the three firms have shut down its operation. Their products have been displayed in small traditional markets but supermarkets.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan