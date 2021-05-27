Quang Binh detects four illegal Chinese immigrants

The car with license plate 30G-60875 carrying six people, including two Vietnamese and four Chinese from the capital city of Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City is detected with unusual signs at the Covid-19 checkpoint



At 4:15 p.m. of May 26, the functional forces at the Covid-19 checkpoint at the entrance to Quang Dong Commune, Quang Trach District, Quang Binh Province checked a car with license plate 30G-60875 carrying six people, including two Vietnamese and four Chinese from the capital city of Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City.All people were under 40 years old.According to the initial investigation, four Chinese crossed the northern border to enter Vietnam. After that, these Chinese engaged two Vietnamese people, namely Nguyen Duy Cuong (36 years old) and Nguyen Duy Dong (29 years old), who live in Hau Thanh Commune, Yen Thanh District, Nghe An Province, to take them to Ho Chi Minh City.When the car arrived at the Covid-19 prevention and control checkpoint, Nguyen Duy Cuong got off the car and performed declaration procedures. As the functional forces suspected unusual signs, Dong and Cuong run away from the Covid-19 checkpoint with the car, leaving the four Chinese.By 7:30 p.m. Dong and Cuong were arrested, all six people were sent to the local quarantine center.

By Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong