Quang Tri Police looking for illegal immigrant avoiding quarantine

According to police reports, 31-year-old Le Minh Xuyen at around 4pm on February 2 disappeared from a collective quarantine facility in Quang Tri province.

The suspect is about 1.65 meters tall, medium build, and was last seen wearing a cap, black T-shirt, and blue jeans.

Quang Tri police on February 01 apprehended five people, Xuyen and four Chinese nationals, who failed to provide legal personal documents.

Illegal Chinese immigrants apprehended in Quang Tri The fugitives were brought to the Center for Vocational and Continuing Education in Tich Tuong village, Quang Tri town in accordance with Covid-19 quarantine regulations.

Nguyen Hoang - Translated by Tan Nghia