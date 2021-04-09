Quang Tri Province’s Police detect three illegal Chinese immigrants

Three illegal Chinese immigrants are detected and arrested in Quang Tri Province.

These people declared that they signed in social networks to contact the broker for the immigration.

Accordingly, the Chinese people including 29-year-old Zheng, 32-year-old Ren Zikang and 38-year-old Hu Jinping admitted to illegally immigrating to Vietnam’s Lang Son Province from Pingxiang City, Guangxi, China by road on April 2. Then, they all were detected in Quang Tri Province while traveling from the capital city of Hanoi to the small town of Lao Bao in Quang Tri Province.The three Chinese men were sent to the quarantine ward in Huong Hoa District, Quang Tri Province according to Covid-19 pandemic control and prevention regulations.

By Nguyen Hoang- Translated by Huyen Huong