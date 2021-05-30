Religious mission faces criminal investigation for spreading Covid-19

Suspected cases of SARS-CoV-2 are waitting for testing in Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City. (Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Huyen Huong)



According to the investigation of functional forces, the religious mission had performed religious activities without complying with Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations, causing infection to many people.

From May 26 to May 29, there were 98 infectious cases of SARS-CoV-2 in Ho Chi Minh City. Among them, over 60 related to the new Covid-19 outbreak at the Revival Ekklesia Mission managed by P.V.T. and V.X.L.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong