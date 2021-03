In May 2020, police raided the house of Hoang Minh Trien, 60, at the alert of local people and found the creatures.



They included the Indochinese box turtle, the black marsh turtle and the elongated tortoise, all endangered species.

Earlier, the ENV’s hotline 1800-1522 received many calls informing that Trien's son was using social media to illegally buy and sell turtles of many rare species.

All the turtles found at Trien's house have been sent to the Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre.