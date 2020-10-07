Short-term rental breaches law: new regulations

Many criminals take advantage of apartments for rent to break the regulations including prostitution activities, drugs, high-tech crimes ; therefore, police officers find it difficult to investigate the illegal actions, many voters voiced their complaint to the Ministry.



Apartment building owners have to assume their responsibilities for complying with the regulations about apartment management as well as denounce violations to local administrations about violations or crimes in the apartment condos as per the Minister of Construction’s circular No. 02/2016/TT-BXD

Also the circular stipulates that people’s committees take responsibilities to handle the violations in management of apartment condos or transfer to other related state competent agencies to deal with it; accordingly, apartment building owners can inform people’s committees about violations.

The Ministry also revealed that administrative sanctions for violations in management of apartment buildings is written in Vietnamese government’s decision No 139/2017/NĐ-CP dated November 27, 2017 in the field of apartment condo investment, construction and real estate.

The Ministry of Construction proposed the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to impose strict censorship on the management and use of apartment buildings; thereby, relevant authorities can promptly detect violations and reinforce the law.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Anh Quan