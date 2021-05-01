  1. Law

Six families of 28 caught entering Vietnam from Cambodia illegally by boats

SGGP
Border guards of the Vinh Xuong border crossing between Vietnam and Cambodia in Tan Chau Town in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang caught 28 Vietnamese Cambodian people who had illegally entered Vietnam by boats through the Tien River on May 1.

Accordingly, the border force detected three cases of illegal entry into the country on the day featuring a total number of 28 people of six families. They were found in the Vinh Xuong Commune’s Hamlet 5 while illegally crossing the Vietnam-Cambodia border by riding 14 boats on the Tien River, a branch of the Mekong River that connects the two countries.
The border station asked them to return to the point of departure and comply with Covid-19 preventive and control measures issued by the local Government.
The Vinh Xuong border crossing informed to the Cambodian functional departments, the Overseas Vietnamese Association in Cambodia and asked for coordination in the prevention and control of illegal immigration into Vietnam.

By Nghiem Tuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

