Six illegal Chinese laborers in Vietnam deported

Yesterday, police in the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa issued an administrative fine of VND120 million on six Chinese people who illicitly worked in medicine.

Previously, on April 22, the provincial Department of Health revoked the license of Duc An General Clinic and Duc An Nha Trang pharmacy at 23 Thai Nguyen in Phuoc Tan Ward, Nha Trang City. Moreover, the owner of the clinic and pharmacy received a fine of VND147 million.

According to police investigators, the clinic belonging to Duc An Company is employing six foreigners of Chinese nationality. Of six people, two were working without labor permits while four others were not present at the workplace when inspectors paid a visit to the clinic.

Moreover, Duc An Company failed to provide relevant work permits. Among the absentees was a gynecologist who had not yet registered to practice. The clinic has also performed many medical examinations and treatment technical services beyond the allowed scope of practice.

In related news, the Si Ma Cai and A Mu Sung border station in the Northern Province of Lao Cai announced to arrest a man who brought people to China unlawfully.

As a result, the Si Ma Cai Border Guard Station has decided to launch criminal investigation over the case.

According to a police document, border guards in Lu Di San village in San Chai Commune in Si Ma Cai District detected two people crossing the border to enter China illegally on May 12. They are Vang Seo Vu residing in Dien Quan Commune in Lao Cai Province and Vang Thi My in Son La Province who were working in Yen Phong Industrial Park in Bac Ninh Province at that time.

At the border guard station, Vang Seo Vu confessed that an unidentified Chinese woman paid him VND3.3 million to bring Vang Thi My to China. Vu also admitted that he had brought people to Chinese many times. In 2014, Vu was sentenced to prison for trafficking people.

On the same day, the commander of the border guard station A Mu Sung also said that he had just coordinated with police force in A Mu Sung commune to arrest 4 people who were going to cross the Lung Po stream to illegally exit to China. The border guard station also launched criminal investigation over the case.

