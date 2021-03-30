Six people found dead after fire in Thu Duc City

A fire suddenly occurred in a house at Nguyen Thi Dinh Street, Thu Duc City.



According to the initial information, the flame quickly flared up and covered the whole of the house.





The police of Thu Duc City informed that all victims were family members.After receiving the information, the firefighters and fire trucks came to the scene to extinguish the flame and take victims out. However, six people were found dead in home.Currently, the functional agencies continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong