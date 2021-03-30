  1. Law

Six people found dead after fire in Thu Duc City

One person was injured and six others were dead after a fire suddenly occurred in a house at Nguyen Thi Dinh Street, Quarter 3, Cat Lai Ward, Thu Duc City in the early morning of March 30. 

The functional agencies investigate the cause of the fire.

The police of Thu Duc City informed that all victims were family members. 

Six people found dead after fire in Thu Duc City ảnh 1 A fire suddenly occurred in a house at Nguyen Thi Dinh Street, Thu Duc City.
According to the initial information, the flame quickly flared up and covered the whole of the house.
After receiving the information, the firefighters and fire trucks came to the scene to extinguish the flame and take victims out. However, six people were found dead in home. 

Currently, the functional agencies continue to investigate the cause of the fire.


By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

