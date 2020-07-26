Six people prosecuted for illegally bringing Chinese into Vietnam

The functional agency arrests Chinese nationals for illegal entry into Vietnam



A Lung hired Sui to illegally bring some Chinese from Dongxing (China) to Mong Cai City of Quang Ninh Province by motor vehicles with a cost of CNY4,000 (US$570) a person.

The investigation agency confirmed the six defendants including Voong A Sui, Voong A Hay, Ninh Van Xuan, Phun Quay Phong, Phun Van Dung and Ly A Tang who are living in Quang Ninh Province.While working in Dongxing (China), Voong A Sui knew a Chinese person named A Lung. They made friends and often contacted through Wechat.Voong A Hay, Ly A Tang, Ninh Van Xuan, Phun Quay Phong and Phun Van Dung involved in the case.The functional agency confirmed the group had illegally brought 12 Chinese into Vietnam.

By Minh Khang- Translated by Huyen Huong