Smuggling activity recorded most on aviation route

According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, the situation of smuggling and cross-border trafficking of goods in January tends to decrease compared to the same period in 2020, but the nature of smuggling cases is still complicated, more sophisticated and the number of seized goods increased.

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

As from December 16, 2020 to January 15, 2021, the customs forces discovered 803 cases and seized violated goods with total amount of more than VND518 billion (over US$22 million), performed state budget collection of VND12.5 billion (US$540,000), prosecuted two cases and transferred five cases to other agencies to prosecute.

The smuggling activity took place the most on aviation route.

The number of arrests has increased sharply; the violated goods are high value, tiny, easy to hide such as drugs, weapons, gold, rhino horn, ivory, pangolin scales, cell-phones, alcohol, tobacco, etc.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Huyen Huong

