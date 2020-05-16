Social worker sentenced to 4.5 years’ imprisonment for molesting teenage girls

At the People’s Court in Binh Chanh District, Dung pled his guilty to the crime.



Before, three teenage girls in the ages of 13 to 15 were taken to the center on May 29, 2019 because they were homeless. They were staying with other girls and one woman.

Later, one of the three girls was brought back to her house but her relatives have reported to police that she was sexually attacked while staying in the social center.

Police officers have jumped into investigation and the investigation has shown that employee Nguyen Tien Dung came to a room where young girls under the center’s care were staying, gave them food and cigarettes, and sexually abused them.

According to the jury, Dung’s behaviors badly influenced to the public and the girls’ normal growth; therefore, aside from the jail term, Dung was required to pay each victim VND10 million (US$430) as compensation.

Additionally, the jury also banned him from working at education and child support centers for four years after serving his prison term.





By Khanh Chau - Translated by Uyen Phuong