Strict punishment on case of community warden beating two boys at school ordered

The scene of a community warden beating two teenagers in Nguyen Van To Secondary School, HCMC.

To promptly protect the legal rights and interests of children, Mr. Duong Anh Duc assigned the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs of HCMC to lead and coordinate with the HCMC Municipal Police, the People's Committee of District 10, and relevant agencies to urgently verify information on the incident, and handle it following the law provisions for acts of children’s rights violations.Especially, he ordered strict punishment on the community warden, who directly beat those two boys, and individuals involved in the incident. The handling results must be reported to the People's Committee of HCMC before April 10.At the same time, Mr. Duc also assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training to direct schools in Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen school security and prevent violence against children, especially in educational institutions.Earlier, on April 1, a video clip longer than one minute recorded the scene of a young man in the uniform of a community warden repeatedly punching and kicking two teenagers sitting on chairs. Noticeably, the incident happened in the presence of many adults. The incident is identified to have occurred at Nguyen Van To Secondary School in Ward 14 of District 10.