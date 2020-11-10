Ten prosecuted in Hanoi Center for Disease Control case

Among the ten, six are from the Hanoi CDC, and four from private companies, namely Dao The Vinh, Director of the Vietnam Scientific and Material Science Company Limited (MST); Nguyen Tran Duy, General Director of the Nhan Thanh Asset Valuation and Auctioning JSC; Nguyen Ngoc Nhat, an employee of Vitech Development Co., Ltd; and Nguyen Thanh Tuyen, an employee of Phuong Dong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.



According to the indictment, taking advantage of the COVID-19, Nguyen Nhat Cam colluded with Nguyen Ngoc Nhat, Nguyen Thanh Tuyen and Dao The Vinh in agreeing to purchase medical machines and equipment in a bidding package of Hanoi CDC before carrying out normal procedures.

Cam also colluded with Nguyen Tran Duy in committing a fraud by legalising procedures to assess the bidding package with a price required by Hanoi CDC.

He then directed his employees to legalise all normal procedures to make MST win the bidding with a price they had agreed, resulting in an economic loss of over VND5.4 billion (US$233,200 ).

Procurators said that Cam is the mastermind of the case.

The defendants confessed to the police they had jacked up the price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines used in testing the new coronavirus by a factor of three.