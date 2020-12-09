  1. Law

Thai Nguyen Province seizes over eight tons of discarded medical gloves

According to the Office of Industry and Trade Ministry, police force discovered more than eight tons of discarded medical gloves without any origin or invoice which were stored at Vi Van San household in Trung Thanh Village, Hoa Binh Commune, Dong Hy District in Thai Nguyen Province. 

After a brief investigation process, the functional forces traced Tran Minh Trung, the owner of the discarded medical gloves, living in Tan Dong Hiep Ward, Di An District, Binh Duong Province. 

The initial information showed that Trung rented San’s house for classification process of the huge amount of medical gloves. 

The above medical gloves have been seized for upcoming investigations and handlings in accordance with the regulations.

Some photos featuring boxes of discarded medical gloves :
By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

