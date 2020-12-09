Thai Nguyen Province seizes over eight tons of discarded medical gloves





After a brief investigation process, the functional forces traced Tran Minh Trung, the owner of the discarded medical gloves, living in Tan Dong Hiep Ward, Di An District, Binh Duong Province.The initial information showed that Trung rented San’s house for classification process of the huge amount of medical gloves.The above medical gloves have been seized for upcoming investigations and handlings in accordance with the regulations.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong