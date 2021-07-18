Thanh Hoa authority throws book at 10 polluters

Fishes in the Ma River die in mass .

Ten companies to produce votive paper, pulp, bamboo chopsticks along the Ma River through Ba Thuoc and Quan Hoa districts were fined a total amount of more than VND1.6 billion (US$ 69,538), of which one company was fined VND300 million dong

In addition to administrative fines, ten companies were forced to suspend their operation for 30 days to 90 days and fix the environment.

Prior, Deputy Chairman Le Duc Giang issued administrative fines of VND320 million to two companies for illegally discharging wastewater into Ma River on July 7.

As Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper released from March 13 to April 12, a lot of fishes in the Ma River died in mass. Thanh Hoa authority has asked related agencies to set up inspection teams that have detected wastewater illegally discharged from many companies.

By Duy Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan