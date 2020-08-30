Three people receive 19-year prison sentence for organizing illegal immigration

Chinese national Chen Xian Fa, Ho Thi Thu Trinh from Phu Ninh District in the Central Province of Quang Nam and Huynh Ngoc Diem from Ngu Hanh Son District in the Central City of Da Nang receive 19-year prison sentence on charges of taking illegal immigrants into Vietnam and colluding with each other to illegally bring people into Vietnam according to Point b Clause 2 of the Article 348 in the Criminal Code 2015.



According to police’s investigations, Chen asked Trinh to help him rent other houses in Vietnam on June 23.

He and other Chinese people including Wang Wen Di, 27; Chen Shuang Gui, 26, and Wang Jiang Bo, 31 then illegally entered Vietnam by road in northern border provinces and stayed in houses Trinh and Diem had arranged.

Though Trinh knew that Chen and these Chinese friends have not had visa, she still sought a house as per his request.

Investigation police have asked to freeze Ho Thi Thu Trinh’s bank account of more than VND919 million (US$ 39,587 ) and Huynh Ngoc Diem’s bank account of over VND 64 million.

The People’s Procuracy of the Da Nang imposed an eight-year prison sentence on the Chinese national and two Vietnamese citizens received six-year and five-year prison sentence respectively plus VND40 million fine.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Anh Quan