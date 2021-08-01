Traffic police handle over 1,000 violators on citywide social distancing order

From July 26 to July 31, the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police fined three cases without facial masks and 928 violators on the Directive No.16 and the Directive No.12.



Besides that, the agency collaborated with the HCMC High Command to handle 159 violators and reminded 15 people.



In the upcoming time, the HCMC traffic police will continue collaborating with relevant units to patrol in checkpoints and strictly handle the violators on social distancing regulations following the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16 and HCMC’s Directive No.12 on Covid-19 prevention and control in the whole city.





By Chi Thach – Translated by Huyen Huong